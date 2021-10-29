Higher Education Ministry ropes in 21 industry leaders to elevate vocational training, education

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said that the Industry Advisory Council was the leading platform for providing feedback and suggestions on improving the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) ecosystem and the employability of polytechnic and community college graduates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — A total of 21 industry leaders across nine areas have been appointed to the Industrial Advisory Council of the Polytechnic and Community Colleges Department (JPPKK) under the Minister of Higher Education (MoHE).

Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said that the Industry Advisory Council was the leading platform for providing feedback and suggestions on improving the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) ecosystem and the employability of polytechnic and community college graduates.

“I am informed that the topic in hand today focuses on how the higher education ecosystem is to face the endemic phase of Covid-19.

“Indeed, this is the best platform to get suggestions and feedback from the industry on efforts to increase the employability of polytechnic and community college graduates, and provides opportunities to connect departments with the industry in the form of collaborations and partnerships,” she said during the roundtable meeting with the Industry Advisory Council yesterday.

She also congratulated Tan Sri Datuk Sufri Md Zin who was named as the chairman of the Industry Advisory Council, replacing Tan Sri Datuk Azman Haron Shah who has held the role since the inception of the council in April 2008.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Tan Sri Datuk Azman Haron Shah for his 12 years as the chairman of the council.

“Tan Sri’s vast experience and expertise have contributed greatly, especially in the effort to strengthen JPPKK’s bilateral ties with the industry to strengthen the country’s TVET ecosystem,” she said.

Noraini added that the appointment of the 21 industry leaders was in line with the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), which has a focus on raising the standard of the country’s education system as a whole and resolving imbalances in the labour market.

“This includes formulating strategies for future talent development, improving the quality of academic programmes and training, the success of fairer learning, the utilisation of new technologies and the strengthening of governance.

“In line with the 12MP, MoHE will focus on the re-alignment of the labour market as well as TVET education to achieve inclusive and sustainable growth and the development of available talent that will meet the country’s future needs, especially in the endemic phase in Malaysia,” she said.

Noraini said that JPPKK has already collaborated with the industry through various initiatives such as [email protected], Structured Internship Programme (SIP), [email protected], Industry On Campus and financial assistance.

“The [email protected] for example emphasizes an approach of integrating academic learning and workplace experience.

“It aims to enhance experiential learning, in addition to implementing structured reflection, provide relevant exposure and industry experience, on top of improving cognitive skills, personal work functions, ethics and professionalism,” she shared.

She said she welcomes any ideas, assistance and cooperation from businesses that can help the nation’s human capital development, especially those related to TVET.

“Industry commitment and collaboration, especially including members of the Industry Advisory Council, is highly valued by MoHE.

“There is no one who can whistle a symphony. It takes a whole orchestra to play it. Hopefully this collaboration will bring TVET is the country forward to greater heights,” she said.

On September 30, Noraini said the 12MP has been formulated holistically in line with the strategic objective of the Malaysian Family concept — Prosperous, Inclusive, Sustainable.

Noraini said with the government’s support through 12MP, the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) remained committed to empower and improve the country’s higher education through continuous efforts in strengthening the quality of delivery for the benefit of the Malaysian family.

She said the ministry was also committed to realising the initiatives highlighted in line with the key focuses that had been outlined under the 12MP.

Through the Second Focus: Strengthening Catalysts for Growth, Noraini said efforts to produce quality and highly skilled human capital were realised through the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Empowerment Agenda.