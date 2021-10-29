Budget 2022: More than RM2.5b for rural infrastructure and development programmes

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — More than RM2.5 billion will be allocated for various programmes to ensure the well-being of rural people and reduce the disparity in development between regions, said Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

He said the programmes encompassed road infrastructure, water supply and electricity supply in the rural areas.

“First, almost RM1.5 billion for rural road projects covering 519 km which will benefit more than 130,000 local residents. Second, RM382 million for rural water supply and alternative water supply targeted at 4,800 households.

“Third, RM485 million for rural electricity supply with a target of more than 2,100 houses and fourth, RM107 million to instal 7,000 units of village street lights, maintain more than 500,000 units of village street lights and upgrade 20 dilapidated bridges as well as implement preliminary works for 30 new birdges,” he said when tabling Budget 2022 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said of this allocation, a major portion of RM1.5 billion is provided for rural infrastructure development in Sabah and Sarawak.

Tengku Zafrul also said the government would expand the mobile clinic service by Hospital Pengajar Universiti in an effort to improve access to health screening tests and education in focus areas.

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) would also provide 20 JPJ mobile counters specifically for villagers in the interior, he said. — Bernama