Putrajaya seeking to forfeit over RM500,000 belonging to online gambling suspects

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 ― The government is seeking to forfeit more than RM500,000 that was seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) from businessman Alvin Goh Leong Yeong and the wife of 'Datuk Addy Kana', Alyaa Syuhaila Mohamad Sharif, as well as a few of their companies.

The notices of motion to that effect were filed against the relevant respondents by the public prosecutor last Sept 29.

They are Goh, 33, his companies ― Malaysian House of Internet Sdn Bhd and Networld Computer (KL) Sdn Bhd , Alyaa, 34, and her company, Nine Nine International Sdn. Bhd.

In the notices of motion filed against Goh and his companies, the prosecution is seeking to forfeit RM60,232.01 in three bank accounts belonging to the man, as well as RM10,588.94 and RM16,721.75 belonging to his companies, Malaysian House of Internet and Network Computer, respectively.

In the case against Alyaa and her company, the prosecution is seeking to forfeit RM353,723.81 in five bank accounts and another RM75,846.82 belonging to Nine Nine International.

The applications were filed on the grounds that the money, which was seized in December 2020 and January this year, was allegedly proceeds obtained from unlawful activities, namely online gambling and cryptocurrency trading, which is an offence under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

At the proceedings before High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan today, the court set Dec 29 for case management for parties to inform on the status of the publication of the gazette of notices to third parties.

The notice in the gazette is to invite third parties to appear in person or represented by counsel to contest the forfeiture action before a hearing.

This is for the third parties to show cause why the properties should not be forfeited.

In today's proceedings, the prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib, while while Goh and Alyaa were represented by lawyers Lim Jin Wen Effa Azuin Aidrul Hisyam, respectively. ― Bernama



