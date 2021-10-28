MACC says will deploy personnel to monitor Melaka election process

Melaka MACC director Mohd Shahril Che Saad said a team had been formed for the purpose. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Oct 28 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) personnel will be on field duty to monitor the Melaka state election process.

Melaka MACC director Mohd Shahril Che Saad said a team had been formed for the purpose.

“We will conduct monitoring by focusing on the nomination process, during campaign period and polling day.

“We will also focus on efforts to prevent corruption which involves elements of abuse of power at the field,” he told reporters after attending a programme, here today.

The Election Commission has set November 20 as polling day for the Melaka polls with nomination day on November 8 and early voting on November 16.

The election was called following the dissolution of the Melaka State Legislative Assembly on October 4 when four assemblymen announced that they have lost confidence in Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali. — Bernama