Dewan Rakyat passes Malaysian Space Board Bill 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — The Dewan Rakyat today passed without amendment the Malaysian Space Board Bill 2020 to establish the Malaysian Space Board.

Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim, when winding up the debate on the bill, said the function of the Malaysian Space Board was different from the existing role of the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA).

He said MYSA was a government agency with a specific role in the research and development (R&D) of the space sector while the Malaysian Space Board acted as the regulatory body for the sector.

“This concept can be seen as the one adopted by MOSTI (through) the Malaysian Nuclear Agency, a government agency that specialises in atomic energy R&D while we have another, the Atomic Energy Licensing Board, this is the regulatory body for the atomic energy sector.”

Ahmad Amzad also said the bill was enacted to provide a legal framework to ensure the country’s space activities were carried out safely, responsibly and securely as well as in compliance with the guidelines agreed at the international level.

In addition, the Bill will be a guide for the development of local space technology and is expected to increase the interest and confidence of local and foreign industries to invest in the country’s space sector.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues at 4 pm tomorrow for the tabling of Budget 2022. — Bernama