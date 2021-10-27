Syed Saddiq: Muda wants to contest in Melaka state election

President Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the party was now holding talks with Pakatan Harapan (PH) to field candidates from Muda to contest in the election. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

MELAKA, Oct 27 ― Parti Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia (Muda) todays expressed its intention to participate in the Melaka state election this November 20.

Its president, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the party was now holding talks with Pakatan Harapan (PH) to field candidates from Muda to contest in the election.

“Muda is firm in contesting in the state election. We will consult parties in PH and will announce this together.

“We would like to put our name as a party which intends to contest together in the spirit of opposition block to bring about change,” he told a press conference here today.

Muda was set up on September 17 last year, but its registration as a political party has yet to be approved by the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

To a question whether Muda would contest under the PH ticket as the party’s registration as a political party had yet to be approved by RoS, Syed Saddiq, who is Muar Member of Parliament, said the matter was still being discussed.

He said Muda would field candidates who are young, dynamic, experienced and have a good track record for the Melaka state election.

“No matter which coalition we join, our emphasis is three things, which is politics for all races and religions and moderate.

“We reject party hoppers, politics with no integrity,” he added.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the nomination date for the Melaka PRN on Nov 8 while polling is on November 20.

The Melaka state election is being held following the dissolution of the State Assembly after four state assemblymen declared that they have lost confidence in Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali’s leadership. ― Bernama