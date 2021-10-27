Finance Ministry: RON97 price up 10 sen; RON95 and diesel unchanged

The retail price of RON95 petrol and diesel will remain unchanged at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre, respectively, until November 3. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 ― The retail price of RON97 petrol will increase by 10 sen per litre, to RM2.97, from tomorrow (October 28) to November 3, said the Finance Ministry today.

In a statement, it said that the retail price of RON95 petrol and diesel will remain unchanged at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre, respectively, until November 3.

The prices were set based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM).

“To protect consumers from global oil price increases, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the APM market prices for RON95 and diesel have increased beyond the current ceiling prices,” the statement read.

The ministry said that the government will also continue to monitor the trend of global crude oil prices, and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people. ― Bernama