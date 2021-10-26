National Culture Policy upholds efforts to develop arts, culture and heritage, says PM

The prime minister said the initiative to enact DAKEN 2021 was also in line with efforts to make the sector a socio-economic catalyst for Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family). — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The National Culture Policy 2021 (DAKEN 2021) launched today will be used as a guide and reference in planning the development of the country’s arts, culture and heritage sector, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The prime minister said the initiative to enact DAKEN 2021 was also in line with efforts to make the sector a socio-economic catalyst for Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family).

He said the policy outlined directions to be taken in becoming a “Developed Nation of Cultured People” which is formulated based on the five principles of Keluarga Malaysia, namely inclusivity, togetherness, sense of pride, openness and wholeness.

Ismail Sabri said this when launching DAKEN 2021 via video recording at Panggung Sari Kompleks Kraf, in Jalan Conlay here. Also present was Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

The prime minister said DAKEN has seven cores, namely highly valued culture, community harmony, preservation and conservation of cultural heritage, cultural development and expansion, cultural empowerment, generation of cultural economy and cultural excellence.

Ismail Sabri said at each core, there is consistent human capital development that includes formal arts, culture and heritage education as well as the application of non-formal education as an effort to produce successors to existing arts, culture and heritage activists.

He said DAKEN is to ensure that cultural sustainability continues to be guaranteed and is a continuation of the previous National Culture Policy (DKK 1971) in shaping national culture and achieving a united nation.

“This policy (DKK 1971) was used as a guide in shaping and maintaining the identity of Malaysia which has a multiracial society. As a result, over the past 50 years, various achievements in arts, culture and heritage have been recorded,” he said.

He said the sector had great potential to generate economy in the past, for example in 2019 when it recorded an income of RM585 million compared to RM542 million in 2017.

“The numbers are already showing convincing recovery as soon as the country entered the Covid-19 endemic phase. As a result, the government has set a revenue target for this sector at RM1 billion by 2025,” he said.

The government through Motac will also continue to diversify efforts to increase the competitiveness, visibility and image of the country’s arts, culture and heritage sector as a core towards balanced development, he said.

He also called on all Malaysians to work together to make the policy a success, thus restoring the reputation of “Malaysia Truly Asia” to its proper stage. — Bernama