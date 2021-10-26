CovidNow: 94.7pc of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated

Based on the Health Ministry’s data on the CovidNow portal, 97.5 per cent of the adult population, or 22,822,013 individuals, have received at least one dose of the vaccine. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 ― A total of 22,166,633 individuals or 94.7 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s data on the CovidNow portal, 97.5 per cent of the adult population, or 22,822,013 individuals, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 184,162 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, involving 140,054 complete doses, 21,927 first doses and 22,181 booster doses, bringing the total number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to 49,253,453.

As of yesterday, 1,739,835 or 55.3 per cent of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years had completed their vaccination while 2,566,922 individuals or 81.6 per cent of them were administered at least one dose of the vaccine. ― Bernama