Kelantan PAS Ulama Council approves 10 motions, including task force targeting young voters

A PAS supporter walks near PAS flags at the 65th Muktamar in Kuantan June 22, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

BACHOK, Oct 25 — The Kelantan PAS Ulama Council today approved 10 motions, including forming a task force targeted at new voters, aged 18 and above, to draw their interest to the country and religion.

All motions were passed during the council’s 50th Muktamar held at the Islamic Education Complex here today, which was attended by 115 representatives statewide.

Clarifying the setting up of the task force, council chief, Datuk Hassan Mohamood, said that the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15) will see new voters, aged 18 and above.

Following that, a new scenario will emerge, with a sharp increase of voters in parliamentary and state constituencies throughout the country.

“The figure we obtained from the Election Commission (EC) is that we have 5.8 million young voters nationwide. That number does not include adults who have never registered as voters in previous general elections.

“Following this development, we have to ensure that young voters casting their ballots in GE15, give their genuine support. In fact, the 'task force’, at the very least, will cultivate their interest to care about the country and religion,” he said in his speech at the congress.

Among other motions approved are that all members in all divisions will donate RM1 to the council every month, as well as an increase of allowance for its officers statewide, in line with current needs.

Another motion is for central PAS to expand the culture of mature and prosperous politics (BPMS) across the political divide, so that there will be only straight fights in GE15.

Touching on current political developments, Hassan reminded all PAS members to keep an open mind and be kind to Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to ensure victory in GE15.

He added that PAS, as an Islamic movement, needs to be big-hearted to play a peace-maker role in the agenda for ummah unity, apart from supporting the ruling government. The PAS supporters have to be wise and street-smart to face various challenges ahead.

The muktamar was adjourned to a date to be determined later. — Bernama