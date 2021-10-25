Govt tables motion to repeal Emergency Ordinances in Dewan Rakyat

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah delivers the royal address during the opening of the first meeting of the fourth term of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur September 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The government today tabled a motion to repeal the Emergency Ordinances for debate by Members of Parliament and winding up by the relevant ministries in the Dewan Rakyat.

It covers the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021; Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021; Emergency (Employees’ Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodations and Amenities) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 and Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) Ordinance 2021

In addition, it also covers the Emergency (Essential Powers) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021; Emergency (Offenders Compulsory Attendance) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021; and the Emergency (National Trust Fund) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar when tabling the motion said the Proclamation of Emergency and any ordinance promulgated under Clause (2B) of Article 150 of the Federal Constitution should be tabled before both houses of Parliament.

“The government will ensure that the repeal of these seven ordinances will not affect handling of the (Covid-19) pandemic threat for the welfare of the people, security and public order as well as the country’s economic recovery,” he said. — Bernama