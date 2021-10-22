Three individuals cheat death after car catches fire near Port Dickson

PORT DICKSON, Oct 22 — Three individuals escaped fiery death when the car they were travelling in caught fire after being involved in an accident at KM 2.3 of the Seremban-Port Dickson Highway early this morning.

Port Dickson Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Hairul Izam Mazelan said the victims were two local men and a Vietnamese woman, aged between 32 and 53.

He said the department received a distress call at 3.42am and seven firefighters including an officer were rushed to the scene.

“The incident occurred when the Perodua Alza overturned and landed in the drain before the fire broke out at the front part of the vehicle

“The car was totally destroyed. However, the victims managed to escape to safety,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

He added that all the victims who suffered minor injuries were sent to the Port Dickson Hospital for treatment. — Bernama