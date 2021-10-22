Rural Development minister: 38 rural water supply projects being implemented in Sarawak

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said RM1.7 billion had been allocated for the projects this year. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Oct 22 ― The Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) is implementing 38 Rural Water Supply Projects (BALB) in Sarawak

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said RM1.7 billion had been allocated for the projects this year.

“This is part of the responsibility of KPLB pertaining to the people’s infrastructure especially in Sarawak,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after inspecting an elevated water tank and a symbolic hand over of a rural water supply project in Kampung Mentong Merau/Mongkos today.

Also present were state Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Amar Michael Manyin, Deputy Rural Development Minister II, Datuk Hasbi Habibollah and KPLB secretary-general, Datuk Ramlan Harun.

On the water supply project in Kampung Mentong Merau/Mongkos, Mahdzir said the RM112 million project which started in 2017, would benefit 14,385 residents in the areas involved.

“Its construction involved the laying of 165 kilometres of pipelines, installations of house-to-house pipelines as well as the constructions of booster pump stations,” he said.

He said, if everything progressed smoothly, all the residents in the areas would obtain clean water supply by the end of this year. ― Bernama