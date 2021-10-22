MoH: 96 more Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia over last 24 hours, 21 brought in dead

An Indian cremation ceremony is carried out at the Sentul Hindu Crematorium, August 8, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) continues to report Covid-19 related deaths even as more people get vaccinated, notching 96 more fatalities to raise the total tally to 28,234.

The number of brought-in-dead (BID) also increased slightly to 21 from 14 yesterday. The majority of BID cases are linked to those with a history of chronic illness. The cumulative tally of BID cases is now 5,701, a considerably high figure for the country.

The data could be a cause for worry for public health authorities. There were 791 fatalities linked to the coronavirus in the last two weeks alone, even if the overall 14-day trend had declined by 24 per cent.

Johor has reported the highest number of deaths in the last two weeks, at 97, although the number is still comparatively small in terms of deaths per million people.

The unvaccinated and partially inoculated accounted for the most deaths. The seven-day average fatality involving unvaccinated patients is 34.

Still, the latest figure marked a continuous downward trend, likely reflecting the increased vaccination rate.

Older people aged 60 and above remain the most vulnerable to the disease, accounting for most of the deaths.

But the seven-day average trend data (October 8 to 14) indicated a steady decrease, again reflecting the vaccination rate among the elderly.

About two-thirds of the Malaysian populationhave been fully vaccinated, while those who have received at least one dose is slightly higher, around 77.4 per cent.

That leaves a fifth of the population still unvaccinated.

Public health authorities have vowed to ramp up efforts, aiming to inoculate at least 90 per cent of the population by this year.