Home minister: Police to deploy 1,538 personnel during Melaka polls

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin says PDRM will deploy an additional 1,538 personnel to enhance security control and standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance during the Melaka state election next month. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 ― The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will deploy an additional 1,538 personnel to enhance security control and standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance during the Melaka state election next month.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said there was currently 1,752 personnel based in the state.

“We had discussions with the National Security Council (MKN) today and we are still discussing the SOPs for the Melaka state election, which will be announced by the Election Commission (EC).

“As such, there is a possibility we have to add more (police) personnel once the EC proposes its own SOPs,” he told reporters at a post-humous promotion and occupational hazard ex-gratia scheme ceremony at Bukit Aman here today.

Also present was Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

“Insya Allah, the number of personnel will be increased from time to time, we could also ask assistance from other state police contingents,” he said.

The EC has set November 20 for the Melaka state election, with nominations on November 8 and early voting to take place on November 16.

Meanwhile, at the ceremony, three members of the force killed while on duty on July 11 and August 8 respectively were promoted posthumously (bravery award) with their next of kin receiving compensation through the occupational hazard ex-gratia scheme.

The three are the late Sergeant Mohd Arifah Md Yasin who was promoted to the rank of Sergeant Major, the late Corporal Abdul Rahman Nordin to rank of Sergeant and the late Constable Mohd Muradzi Mohd Nawi who was posthumously promoted to Lance Corporal. ― Bernama