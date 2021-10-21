Patience, all will be revealed in time, Sarawak CM says of rumoured state election

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg speaks to reporters after launching the Sri Aman Development Authority (SADA) in Simanggang October 21, 2021. — Picture courtesy of the Sarawak Information Department

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SIMANGGANG, Oct 21 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today asked that the public be patient as they wait for the dissolution of the Sarawak State Assembly that will pave the way for the 12th state election.

“Just wait for a while. I am also waiting,” he told reporters after launching the Sri Aman Development Authority (SADA) here.

“I am aware that people are feeling impatient because they know the number of Covid-19 cases in the state has declined. It has been over 700 cases for three days, dropping from over 1,000 cases, and that is why people are starting to ask if the election is coming soon,” the chief minister said.

Abang Johari, who is also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, was asked at a press conference to comment on speculation that the state assembly could be dissolved either today or tomorrow.

“I am also surprised by the media reports claiming that the state assembly will be dissolved today. I really don’t know,” he added.

The chief minister, however, admitted that he was granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, but added that it was about the Emergency Order in Sarawak.

“It is about Covid-19. Nothing else,” he said.

The chief minister said he does not know when the state election will be held, stating that it is not within his power to decide.

“It is the King’s prerogative. If he says the state election is going to be held, then the state election will be held.

“I can’t go into greater detail. It is not within my power,” Abang Johari said.

The five-year term of the state assembly expired on June 6, but was extended due to the nation-wide Emergency Proclamation by the King early this year.

He then declared another Emergency only for Sarawak from August 2, 2021 to February 2, 2022.

During the period of Emergency, the sitting of the state assembly and the state election were both suspended.