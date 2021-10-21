Over 27,000 tourists visited Penang from Oct 11-19 after travel ban lifted, says state exco

Tourists throng a stall selling Window Sherbet (Ais Tingkap) in George Town October 15, 2021. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 21 — A total of 27,059 people visited Penang in the period from October 11 to 19 after the interstate travel ban was lifted.

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said during the period, a total of 14 tourist destinations in Penang were identified as tourist hotspots.

“The Association of Tourism Attractions Penang (ATAP) lists the 14 locations involved as Bukit Bendera, Penang Bird Park, The Habitat, Audi Dream Farm, Tropical Spice Garden, Pinang Peranakan Mansion, The Top, Tropical Fruit Farm, Cheah Kongsi, Wonderfood Museum, Penang 3D Trick Art, Tech Dome, Monkeycup Garden and Dark Mansion,” he told reporters after the launch of the Responsible Tourism Guide Campaign here today.

He said the number of tourists who visited Penang during this period has given a ray of hope for the state’s tourism sector which is now on track to recovery and it (return of tourists) would generate more income for the locals.

Yeoh said it was found that the majority of tourists flocked to Batu Ferringhi, George Town as well as famous eateries in the state.

“According to information from the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH), hotel occupancy rates in the Seberang Perai district increased by 65 per cent; hotels on the beach (75 per cent); hotels in George Town (45 per cent); hotels around the Unesco World Heritage sites (70 per cent); and hotels around Bayan Lepas (50 per cent),” he also said.

Meanwhile, Yeoh added that he was also aware that some people in Penang did not welcome tourists from other states but thinks this is irrelevant as public health and safety remains a priority for the state government and there would be no compromise on these. — Bernama