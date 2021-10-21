Astro Warna apologises over rape joke in TV show

The actor publicly apologised for his comments after the talk show clip went viral. — Picture from Instagram/Fauzi Nawawi

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Astro Warna has apologised over a rape joke contained in the Rumah No. 107 programme aired on its network.

Responding to the controversy over a clip of the show that contained the joke, the comedy-focused network said it viewed the matter gravely.

“We apologise for any offence caused to any parties, and will be more sensitive and careful in all content filling aspects of the programmes we broadcast in the future,” it said in a statement.

Earlier, clips were circulated of actor Fauzi Nawawi during his appearance on Rumah No. 107, in which he said he enjoyed filming a rape scene for the film Anak Halal.

The scene was not included in the final version of the movie. Fauzi has also since apologised.

The clips still triggered a storm of criticism online, including from Olympic silver medallist Pandelela Rinong who disclosed that she had to train for seven years under a former coach who constantly made sexually inappropriate jokes while the authorities protected him.

This evening, the Muda Women’s Empowerment Bureau released a statement condemning rape jokes in general and the one contained the Astro Warna show, in particular.