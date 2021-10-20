Report: Anwar confirms position of Melaka reps on agenda of Pakatan meet this evening

Anwar said that he is aware that some will not be in favour of the four assemblymen contesting the next Melaka state polls. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will discuss the position of the four Melaka state assemblymen who triggered the collapse of the state government recently in a meeting this evening, said its leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The four are Datuk Seri Idris Haron (former Sungai Udang assemblyman), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor), Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas) and Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu).

In a report by Sinar Harian, Anwar said that he is aware that some will not be in favour of the four assemblymen contesting the next Melaka state polls.

“This involves Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee who was openly rejected by Melaka DAP as the party's candidate.

“From DAP, there is one person, but it’s OK, we will talk it over,” he told reporters, adding that he will discuss election matters with party members this evening too.

Anwar also downplayed the presence of the four assemblymen at a recent pre-state election gathering that was held on the same day that the Melaka polls were confirmed by the Election Commission (EC).

“We invited them because they are the ones who stepped up to bring change in Melaka and, at the time, Melaka Pakatan Harapan was backing them.

“So, to us, just saying thank you is reasonable. But the state election is another matter altogether,” he said.

He added that as the state polls are scheduled for November 20, he is concerned about possible Covid-19 infections among schoolchildren who have yet to be vaccinated against the virus.

He expressed disappointment at state “leaders” who did not think of this before asking for the state assembly to be dissolved, paving the way for the Melaka polls.

The Melaka state election is set to be held on November 20, with November 8 set as Nomination Day.

The Melaka State Legislative Assembly, which consists of 28 seats, was dissolved on October 4 after four representatives withdrew their support for the leadership of former chief minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.