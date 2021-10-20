Penang Health Dept: Food factories operating in unhygienic conditions ordered to close for two weeks

BUTTERWORTH, Oct 20 — Two factories processing beancurd and belacan (shrimp paste) near here were ordered closed for two weeks for operating in unhygienic conditions following raids conducted by the Penang Health Department.

Penang Health Department Environment Health, Food Safety and Quality Division (BKKM) officer Mohd Wazir Khalid said rat droppings were found at the food processing area and store at the two factories when BKKM conducted inspections.

He said BKKM also found that the level of cleanliness at the two factories did not meet the standards required.

“One factory in Kampung Selamat, Tasek Gelugor was issued with three compounds and the other in Sungai Puyu was issued with four totaling almost RM12,000.

“In fact, we also issued temporary closure orders under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983 effective today until November 2, 2021,” he told reporters here today.

He said among other offences uncovered during the inspections include workers who were unvaccinated for typhoid, failing to wear head covers, aprons and shoes when handling food.

“The workers of the beancurd factory were found to have placed food containers on the floor which clearly violated procedures. The floor of the premises was also slippery which posed a danger.

“We also found the halal logo used at the shrimp paste factory was suspect and the equipment used was not clean.

“There were also animals such as dogs in the premises which indeed flouted stipulated procedures,” he said. — Bernama