Awas cameras still in operation, Senate told

Road Transport Department personnel are seen at a roadblock at the Juru Toll Plaza in Simpang Ampat December 18, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — The Automated Awareness Safety System (Awas), formerly known as the Automatic Enforcement System (AES), is still operating and enforced based on standard operating procedures and guidelines set by the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Henry Sum Agong said the revenue collected from the payment of Awas compounds or fines from Sept 1, 2018 to Sept 30 this year was more than RM9 million.

“The main objective of Awas is to change the mindset (on road safety) and provide lessons and awareness to the public to comply with road rules for the safety and welfare of all road users.

“From Sept 1, 2018, all aspects of the operation, maintenance, development and enforcement of Awas have been taken over completely by the Ministry of Transport through JPJ,” he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

He said this in reply to a question from Senator Datuk Othman Aziz who wanted to know the amount of collection obtained from Awas due to drivers’ faults and whether it would be reintroduced.

Henry said in 2018 a total of 84,116 summonses were issued involving 77,233 summonses for speeding while 6,883 involved beating red lights.

“(However) the settlement rate (for all the summonses involved) is relatively low, that is, under the speed limit offences, only 10,604 (summonses) were settled while for traffic light offences only 1,703,” he said. — Bernama