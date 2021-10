A general view of the Election Commission's headquarters in Putrajaya March 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Oct 18 — The Election Commission (EC) has set Nov 20 as polling day for the Melaka state election.

Nomination day is Nov 8 and early polling will be held on Nov 16.

This was announced by EC chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh at a press conference after chairing a special EC meeting on the Melaka state election here today. — Bernama