Defence Ministry advises public not to be alarmed by low-flying jets from tomorrow to Thursday

Malaysian Air Force fighter jets fly past the Malaysian flag during a National Day rehearsal in Putrajaya August 29, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The public is advised not to be alarmed by the sight and sounds of fighter jets flying low in the Klang Valley airspace from tomorrow until Thursday.

In a statement today, the Defence Ministry (Mindef) said the aircraft would be involved in flight training involving low-level and tactical flight formations in conjunction with the 50th Anniversary of the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) on Thursday.

“This year, Malaysia will be hosting the FPDA 50th Anniversary celebration and the 11th FPDA Defence Ministers’ Meeting on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur.

“This celebration will also be celebrated with a fly-past event involving fighter aircraft of FPDA member countries which will take place on the same day at 5.45 pm at Subang Air Base,” according to the statement. — Bernama