Sabah moving to Phase Three on Monday, says state minister

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said Sabah has qualified to move to Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan. — Borneo Post Online pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 16 — Sabah will transition from Phase Two to Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan on October 18, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun announced yesterday.

“Sabah has qualified to move to Phase Three (of the) National Recovery Plan, with effect from October 18, 2021,” he said in his Twitter post.

In Phase Three, all economic activities are expected to operate, except high-risk activities listed in the ‘negative’ list.

In Sabah, theme park, family entertainment centre, indoor playground, karaoke and activities that complicate physical distancing are still under negative list. — Borneo Post Online