PM Ismail Sabri announces RM11.6m to upgrade Seri Perak flats in Sentul

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (centre) during a visit to the Perumahan Awam Sri Perak in Sentul October 16, 2021. — Pictures by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The government has set aside RM11.6 million to repair and upgrade the 35-year-old Seri Perak public housing in Sentul.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the allocation will be given to the Federal Territories Ministry and Kuala Lumpur City Council (DBKL).

He said RM8.4 million of the total allocation will be used to replace 14 elevators in all seven blocks of the flats, which house more than 7,000 people.

“The decision to replace the lifts comes after taking into account the ineffective and uneconomical maintenance cost in repairing these old lifts.

“Work to replace these lifts will begin early 2022,” he said during a press conference here today.

He added that the government has allocated RM127 million to DBKL to replace all the lifts at 67 public housings across Kuala Lumpur, which he said would begin early next year.

Ismail Sabri added that the government will also spend RM1.8 million from the RM11.6 million to replace the old electrical wiring system at the Seri Perak flats and RM400,000 to upgrade its community hall.

A general view of Perumahan Awam Sri Perak in Sentul October 16, 2021.

“Under the Pemerkasa package, the government has allocated RM1 million for the implementation of smaller projects such as replacing the children’s playground and broken roof tiles, repairing the futsal field, broken drain covers and the refurbishment of the motorcycle parkings in all blocks.

“The government will constantly monitor the needs of the people from time to time to ensure that the wellbeing and welfare aspects of the people are always taken care of, especially in relation to the issue of maintaining public facilities in public housing,” he added.