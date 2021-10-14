Labuan healthcare personnel ready for influx of travellers, says official

Travellers board the ro-ro ferry departing for Menumbok, Sabah at the main exit and entry gate at the Labuan International Ferry Terminal, October 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, Oct 14 — Labuan healthcare personnel are well prepared to manage the influx of travellers into this duty-free island, armed with health protocols as part of the Covid-19 infection prevention measures.

Labuan Health Department director, Dr Ismuni Bohari said although Covid-19 tests were not required for the fully vaccinated for interstate travel, health screenings were still being conducted at the main entry points of Labuan Airport and two ferry terminals.

“Our healthcare personnel continue to discharge their duties at the entry points by conducting health screenings like body temperature checks for possible symptoms of Covid-19.

“There will be no request for the RTK-Antigen or RT-PCR test results from travellers upon arrival at the entry points here,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced that interstate travel across Malaysia would resume from October 11, as the country’s adult vaccination rate (fully vaccinated with two doses) had reached 90 per cent.

Meanwhile, Dr Ismuni reminded travellers to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 infection preventive measures while on holiday here.

“Travellers to Labuan must call off their holiday plan if they are unwell or having symptoms like fever, flu .we must be together in breaking the chain of infection,” he said.

Dr Ismuni said Labuan has been receiving a steady increase of travellers from the peninsula and Sabah in the last two days.

“As the government has decided to ease the restrictions, we must be prepared at all costs in our health protocols such as being on standby at the entry points for travellers’ body temperature checks,” he said.

He added that the Labuan International Ferry Terminal and Labuan Airport were equipped with thermal scanners to screen the body temperature of passengers. — Bernama