Selangor increases number of worshippers for Friday, obligatory prayers

For management mosques, the maximum number of congregation allowed to perform Friday prayers is 400, institutional mosques (500), ‘kariah’ mosques (350) and 250 worshippers for suraus. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, Oct 13 — The number of worshippers for Friday prayers at the Masjid Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz has been increased to 2,000 while 500 congregants for obligatory prayers effective today following the implementation of the Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan in Selangor.

State Islamic Religious Affairs, Consumer Affairs and Halal Industry Committee chairman Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni through a post uploaded on his Facebook page said the new ruling also allowed the number of congregation for Friday prayers to be raised to 700 people at Masjid Tengku Ampuan Jemaah, Bukit Jelutong and Masjid Raja Fi Sabilillah, Cyberjaya while 600 people for Masjid Diraja Sultan Suleiman in Klang and district mosques.

For management mosques, the maximum number of congregation allowed to perform Friday prayers is 400, institutional mosques (500), “kariah” mosques (350) and 250 worshippers for suraus.

He added that kariah suraus and musollas (prayer hall) are not allowed to conduct Friday prayers.

A total of 300 worshippers allowed to perform the daily obligatory prayers at Masjid Tengku Ampuan Jemaah, Bukit Jelutong; Masjid Raja Fi Sabilillah Cyberjaya; district mosques, management mosques and institutional mosques.

“For kariah mosques and suraus given permission to conduct Friday prayers, only 200 worshippers are allowed for the daily obligatory prayers and 100 worshippers at kariah suraus and musolla,” he said.

Zawawi said the number included the administrators of the mosques and suraus.

“The administrators must take preventive steps by giving out periodic reminders or through religious talks so that the congregation present follows the standard operating procedures,” he said. — Bernama