Pahang education director: 98.38pc of teachers in state vaccinated against Covid-19

A nurse loads a syringe with the Covid-19 vaccine at the Ar-Ridzuan Hospital in Ipoh August 2, 2021. —Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUANTAN, Oct 13 — About 98.38 per cent of teachers in Pahang have received their Covid-19 vaccination, while 301 teachers have yet to get vaccinated, said state Education director, Mohammad Rosli Abdul Rahman.

He said the teachers who had yet to receive the Covid-19 vaccines were required to do so before November 1, the final date set by the Public Service Department (PSD).

“The vaccination for teenagers aged 12 to 17 had reached 85.21 per cent by October 6, with their parents giving very good cooperation to the programme,” he told reporters after attending the collaborative meeting between the State Education Department and Pahang police, here, today.

Meanwhile, Pahang deputy police chief, Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the crime statistics involving students in the state had declined this year from the previous year’s.

Up to last September, 34 crime cases involving 58 students were recorded, compared to 43 cases involving 88 students during the same period in 2020.

“The cases reported in the last two years were mostly sexual crime, followed by crime involving belongings such as theft, bullying, narcotics and traffic offences,” he said, adding that police would increase educational and crime awareness programmes in schools. — Bernama