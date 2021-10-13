Finance Ministry: RON97 up 10 sen, RON95 and diesel prices unchanged

A RON95 fuel pump is pictured at a Shell petrol station in Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur November 3, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The retail price of RON97 petrol will increase by 10 sen per litre to RM2.87 from tomorrow until October 20, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) said today.

In a statement, it said, however, the retail prices of RON95 petrol and diesel will remain unchanged at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively until October 20.

MoF said the prices were set based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM).

“To protect consumers from global oil price increases, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market price APM for RON95 and diesel have increased beyond the current ceiling prices,” it said.

MoF said the government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people. — Bernama