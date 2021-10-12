NSC: EMCO in two localities in Pahang to end on Oct 13

Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the two localities were Kampung Tementong, Mukim Cheka 1 in Lipis, which was placed under EMCO on September 16, and Kampung Orang Asli Kuala Boh, Pos Menson, Mukim Ulu Telom in Cameron Highlands, which had been under EMCO since September 30. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in two localities in Pahang will end tomorrow as scheduled, said National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad.

In a statement issued via Facebook today, he said the two localities involved were Kampung Tementong, Mukim Cheka 1 in Lipis, which was placed under EMCO on September 16, and Kampung Orang Asli Kuala Boh, Pos Menson, Mukim Ulu Telom in Cameron Highlands, which had been under EMCO since September 30.

The decision to end the EMCO in these two localities was made after studying the Health Ministry’s risk assessment on the current situation, he said. — Bernama