Minister says 89pc of Mara-sponsored students this year from B40 group

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said this dispelled claims that its sponsorship programme prioritised students from T20 families. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) today said that 89 per cent of its sponsored students this year came from the B40 group.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, in a statement today, said this dispelled claims that its sponsorship programme prioritised students from T20 families.

He said up to September 30, a total of 50,555 students had received Mara sponsorship involving 44,994 (89 per cent) from the B40 group, 5,055 (10 per cent) from the M40 and 506 (1 per cent) from T20.

“The percentage also clearly shows that the Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) together with Mara really gives priority to children from B40 families and at the same time denies the allegation that Mara gives priority to students from T20 families when it comes to sponsorship,” he said.

He said Mara has always adhered to the policy of prioritising the B40 group and the rural population in having access to better education.

He said Mara provides education sponsorship in local and foreign institutions in the form of variable loans to outstanding students right from preparatory programmes up to doctorate level, including professional accredited courses and specialist and critical programmes that are coordinated according to the needs of the nation.

For 2021, he said Mara has provided allocations to fund a total of 60,000 students comprising 35,000 existing students and 25,000 new students.

“The selection of students for sponsored programmes is not only focused on the socio-economic status of the family, but also academic excellence, students’ abilities assessed through psychometric tests, co-curriculum and the status of educational institutions and selected programmes. Mara prioritises study programmes in the best universities in the world,” he said. — Bernama