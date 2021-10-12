JPJ: 11 road deaths involving p-hailing riders in Selangor this year

Selangor JPJ director Nazli Md Taib inspects a delivery rider during Ops Merah in Seri Setia, October 12, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Oct 12 — A total of 11 delivery riders (p-hailing) in Selangor were involved in fatal accidents in the first eight months of this year, says Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ) director Nazli Md Taib.

He also said a total of 12 cases involving serious injuries were also recorded in the same period while another 65 cases involving minor injuries were also registered involving workers from the sector.

Nazli also said based on police statistics, between January and August, a total of 321 accident cases involving p-hailing riders nationwide were registered with 36 accidents involving fatal cases.

“The number of accidents is worrying. Following numerous complaints the department received from the public involving p-hailing riders, the JPJ decided to launch a nationwide operation codenamed ‘Operasi Merah’ (Op Merah) against p-hailing riders beginning last Friday until November 7.

“Op Merah is aimed at identifying p-hailing riders who commit offences like failure to stop at red lights, driving against traffic flow, not wearing helmets and other traffic offences. Besides enforcement, we also conduct advocacy programmes for the p-hailing riders,” he said to reporters at the launch of “Op Merah” here today.

Nazli said a total of 51 JPJ officers and the Royal Malaysia Police are involved in the operation.

He said since the operation was launched last Friday, 321 summonses were issued by the Selangor RTD for various offences with the highest involving traffic light offences and riding without a valid licence.

“Not having a valid driving licence formed the highest number of offences which raises the question how did the p-hailing companies conduct their recruitment exercises.

“The JPJ will investigate this matter further and issue show cause letters to these p-hailing companies about this matter. How can they allow a p-hailing rider without a valid licence to make deliveries,” he said. — Bernama