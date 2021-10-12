In Perlis, actor, director and assistant director plead guilty to drug possession

Muhamad Niezam Mohd Zaidi, 29, Mohd Latif Zami, 49, and Saiful Zaidrin Ismail, 43, all pleaded guilty before Magistrate Mohd Shazmeer Zamhari. — Reuters pic

KUALA KANGSAR, Oct 12 — A drama actor along with a director and assistant director pleaded guilty at the Kuala Kangsar Magistrates’ Court today to charges of possessing cannabis and methamphetamine.

Muhamad Niezam Mohd Zaidi, 29, Mohd Latif Zami, 49, and Saiful Zaidrin Ismail, 43, all pleaded guilty before Magistrate Mohd Shazmeer Zamhari.

Muhamad Niezam and Mohd Latif were charged with possession of 1.15 grammes and 0.3 grammes of cannabis respectively in a house at No 835, Persiaran Jati, Taman Chandan Putri 2, here at 7.15am on October 10.

They were charged under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a fine not exceeding RM20,000 or imprisonment for a maximum of five years or both, if convicted.

As for Saiful Zaidrin, he was charged with possession of 0.38 grammes of methamphetamine at the same place, date and time and charged under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment for a maximum of five years or both, if convicted.

Muhamad Niezam, Mohd Latif and Saiful Zaidrin were granted bail amounting to RM3,000, RM2,600 and RM3,200 respectively.

Magistrate Mohd Shazmeer then set December 1 for re-mention of the case pending a chemical report before sentencing. — Bernama