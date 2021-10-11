Sarawakians voice mixed reactions to state poll

Sarawak's state election is expected to be held by next month. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, Oct 11 — Sarawakians gave mixed reactions when asked whether the state election should be held in Sarawak by next month.

While some agreed that it should be held as early as next month, some commented that it should be held at a later date such as next year or after the Emergency has been lifted.

As for Cyril Dason, 38, who is from Kuching and works as an educator, he welcomed the idea for the state election to be held as soon as possible, now that many sectors have reopened, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cyril also opined that e-voting and postal voting should be used if the election is to be held soon due to the pandemic.

“In terms of what the Election Commission (EC) can do, e-voting is an option in urban areas but I think postal voting like what is happening in the United States can be something we can look into as well,” he added.

David Anthony, 40, from Serian and working in the banking sector, on the other hand, is not in favour of holding the election for just one day, and suggested that the election should be held for three or four days.

“Holding an election for more than one day lessens the probability of long queues and crowding in voting centres. By doing so, voters would have the confidence to go out and vote knowing that there is a lower risk of getting infected by Covid-19,” said David.

Others hope that the election would be held soon but with Covid-19 preventive measures in place.

Noriezam Drahman, 34, who is from Kabong, said there is a need to hold the state election as soon as possible for the good of political stability in the state.

“I think the election should be held as soon as possible provided that the standard operating procedures are in place and everyone adheres to it. We don’t know when this pandemic would end, so I think it’s good for the state if it is held soon,” said Noriezam.

Those who are not in favour of the state holding its election soon said it should look no further than what has happened in Sabah when it held its state election.

They said the current situation in Sarawak is still not safe for political campaigns and for people to come to voting centres to cast their votes.

“I don’t think it’s safe yet to hold an election in Sarawak because Covid-19 is still a serious threat in Sarawak. Just reading the news that an election might be held in Sarawak soon makes me afraid,” said Tay Tsai Yun, 37, who is from Kuching and works in the food delivery service.

Another Sarawakian, Veronica Aju Lenggeh, 46, a housewife from Betong, suggested that the election be held maybe next year after the Emergency is lifted, and when those 18 years and above can vote.

“Why can’t we wait for the state of Emergency to be lifted early next year first? Let those 18 to 20 exercise their right to vote for the first time and this can only happen next year,” said Veronica.

There were rumours that the next state election might be held soon, with some speculating it might be held as early as next month.

On a related matter, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Backbenchers Club recently slammed allegations that the government was rushing into calling the next state election due to fears of the implementation of Undi18, which will lower the voting age from 21 to 18.

The club said in a statement the GPS government in fact welcomed the participation of youths in the democratic process, enabling their voices to be heard as well as injecting political maturity in the current climate.

“We fully condemn the statement which is nothing more than a wild allegation and is not backed by any facts,” said the club.

The federal government through the EC has been ordered to expedite the implementation of lowering the voting age from 21 to 18 latest by Dec 31 this year.

The court order of mandamus was passed when Kuching High Court Judicial Commissioner Alexander Siew allowed the judicial review application filed by five Sarawakian students aged between 19 and 20 against the federal government decision to delay the implementation of lowering the voting age from 21 to 18.

When allowing the application, Siew ordered quashing the decision of the respondents to defer the implementation of the move and to take all steps necessary for it to come into operation as soon as possible and in any event by Dec 31, 2021. — Borneo Post