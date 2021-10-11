Interstate travel: Fully vaccinated individuals allowed in tourism activities, says minister

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the announcement on allowing interstate travel by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday was good news which had long been awaited by the tourism industry to revive the local tourism, arts and culture sector. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 11 — Interstate travel for tourism activities is subject to individuals who have completed their Covid-19 vaccination, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

“Children under the age of 18 can travel with their parents or guardians who have been fully vaccinated,” she said in a statement today regarding the lifting of interstate travel ban.

Nancy said the announcement on allowing interstate travel by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday was good news which had long been awaited by the tourism industry to revive the local tourism, arts and culture sector.

She said the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) in welcoming the announcement, felt it would ensure the survival of workers in the chain of the sector which had long been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I hope with the implementation of this interstate opening, it can help in reviving the tourism, arts and culture sectors and further rebuild the country’s economy,” she said.

Ismail Sabri at a special press conference yesterday announced that the government had agreed to allow individuals who have completed the Covid-19 vaccination to travel interstate without having to obtain police permission starting today.

The prime minister also announced that Malaysians who have completed the Covid-19 vaccination will be allowed to travel abroad without the Immigration Department’s MyTravelPass (MTP) effective today.

To revive the tourism sector, Nancy said one of the focuses outlined in the Tourism Recovery Plan by Motac was to restore tourists’ confidence on the level of safety at a tourist destination.

“Motac will strive to ensure that the country’s tourism sector is able to generate revenue continuously and will continue to formulate more aggressive and strategic promotional campaigns to boost the country’s tourism sector,” she said.

Nancy said visitors who wanted to take part in tourism activities were encouraged to undergo the Covid-19 detection test before embarking on their journey.

“This can indirectly help the government to break the chain and curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the community.

“Do comply with all standard operating procedures (SOP) issued from time to time by the National Security Council, the Ministry of Health and the relevant ministries and agencies,” she said. — Bernama