LPT2 to see daily traffic of 45,000 vehicles when interstate travel resumes

The daily traffic on the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) is expected to reach between 38,000 and 45,000 vehicles once interstate travel is allowed. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 10 — The daily traffic on the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) is expected to reach between 38,000 and 45,000 vehicles once interstate travel is allowed.

Lebuh Raya Pantai Timur 2 Sdn Bhd Business Manager Region Suhaimi Samat said many people would definitely seize the opportunity to return to their hometown or go on a vacation, after facing restrictions for so long due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As such, he said LPT2 had carried out thorough preparation, including in terms of safety and facilities, to ensure that users have a comfortable travel experience and arrive safely at their respective destinations.

“Maintenance crews and customer service personnel along the 184km stretch are prepared for all eventualities. In fact, all public facilities at five rest and service areas (R&Rs) and lay-bys along LPT2 are regularly sanitised to ensure the comfort of highway users,” he said in a statement today.

Suhaimi also reminded highway users to comply with the standard operating procedures to curb Covid-19 transmission when making a stop at the R&Rs and lay-bys.

“Please follow the instruction to scan the MySejahtera application, wear proper face masks, maintain physical distance and apply hand sanitisers.

“With the increase in the number of vehicles, the R&Rs and lay-bys will be congested, therefore, it is crucial for the public to observe the SOP,” he said. — Bernama