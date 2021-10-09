Shafie claims Sabah lawmaker who quit Warisan attempted to bribe others to follow suit

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal denied giving his blessings for the assemblyman's departure. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal today alleged that Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Yusof Yacob who recently quit his party yesterday had offered bribes to other Warisan assemblymen to also quit and join Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

“We were informed by several Parti Warisan state assemblymen that he (Yusof) influenced them to leave the party and even offered them a large sum of money to join the GRS party,” the former chief minister said in a statement.

“Warisan has never compromised and strongly opposes party-hopping culture by way of bribery in terms of money and rank, either at the state or central government level,” he added.

Shafie also denied allegations that he had given his blessings for Yusof to leave, and that it was Yusof’s personal decision.

However, Shafie said the incident had shown that Warisan is an efficient and effective Opposition party in serving as a form of check and balance against the government as GRS went to the extent of influencing Warisan members to join them.

He added GRS is currently stuck in a political crisis with its allies, namely Umno and Bersatu as a result Sabah has been left directionless.

“Warisan is still the strongest political party in the state of Sabah, with the support of 20 state assemblymen. No other parties have such strength at the state level.

“With the existing strength and good administrative record that Warisan had when it led the state government, we are confident that Warisan will be the top choice for voters in the next general election,” he said.

Yesterday, Dr Yusof announced his resignation from Warisan declaring himself an independent lawmaker supportive of the federal and state governments.

The 66-year-old said he needed to do so as he had struggled to contribute to his constituency as an Opposition representative without links to government bodies.

He is the second Warisan assemblyman to quit following the September state election last year, after Sebatik assemblyman Hassan A Gani Pg Amir.

Warisan and its allies in Pakatan Harapan now have 28 members in the 79-seat state assembly.