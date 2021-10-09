Sabah allocates RM6m to help youth impacted by Covid-19

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said the aid allocated was among the initiatives of the state government to tackle the unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 9 — A total of RM6 million has been allocated to the Department of Human Resources Development Sabah to help youth who have lost their source of income following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister, Datuk Hajiji Noor said the aid allocated in the budget this year under the economic stimulus package was among the initiatives of the state government to tackle the unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic.

“The pandemic not only causes difficulty in the economy but also results in social and health problems and various other problems especially those which influence youth and human capital development,” he said in a statement today.

Hajiji said the state government had also allocated RM22.96 million in the budget this year to implement courses and training in technological, technical and commercial skills in the effort to strengthen human capital development, other than producing a competent and resilient generation.

He said the state government had also allocated RM55 million in scholarships for students furthering their studies in skills related courses and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to a higher level.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said the state government fervently lauded the cooperation with MyProdigy Malaysia through the ‘Bridging the Skills Gap’ virtual conference which was organised by MyProdigy recently.

He said the conference would be able to share on the importance of emotional intelligence, foster creativity, critical thinking and skills needed to enhance employability especially among youth in Sabah.

“I am confident the participants will benefit from the sharing of experience in the conference as they set to prepare themselves for the job market,” he added. — Bernama