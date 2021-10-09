Pandelela to be conferred ‘Datuk’ title in conjunction with Sarawak governor’s birthday, Ahmad Urai heads list of honours

Malaysian diving queen Pandelela Rinong will be among 17 recipients of Darjah Panglima Setia Bintang Sarawak (PSBS) which carries the title ‘Datuk’ in conjunction with the Yang Dipertua Negeri’s birthday this year. ― Bernama photo

KUCHING, Oct 9 ― Malaysian diving queen Pandelela Rinong will be among 17 recipients of Darjah Panglima Setia Bintang Sarawak (PSBS) which carries the title “Datuk” in conjunction with the Yang Dipertua Negeri’s birthday this year.

The other recipients are Senator Zaiedi Suhaili, Senator Dr Nuing Jeluing, Lingga assemblywoman Simoi Peri, Samalaju assemblyman Majang Renggi, Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu, DCP Mancha Ata, Datin Zaliha Christine Abdullah, Dr Chin ZinHing, Haidar Khan Asghar Khan, Prof Dr Spencer Empading Sanggin and Christopher Adrian.

Also receiving the same award will be Chai VoonTok, Dona Babel, Polit Hamzah, Temenggong Wilfred Billy Panyau and Temenggong Austin Dimin Niyon.

The award list will be led by Tan Sri Datuk Sri Abang Ahmad Urai Hakim Abang Mohideen who will be conferred Darjah Utama Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Kenyalang Sarawak Datuk Amar Bintang Kenyalang (DA) which carries the title ‘Datuk Amar’ today in conjunction with the 85th birthday of Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

The late Datuk Seri Pengiran Hipni Pengiran Anu, represented by wife Datin Seri Dayang Zaleha Awang Kelami, will also receive the same award posthumously.

Federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, State Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin, State Attorney General Datuk Talat Mahmood Abdul Rashid, State Financial Secretary Datu Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar and entrepreneur Dato Kho Kak Beng will be receiving the Darjah Panglima Negara Bintang Sarawak (PNBS) that carries the title “Datuk Seri”.

Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Corporate Affairs and UKAS) Abdullah Saidol and James Ling Lu Kiong will be awarded Darjah Panglima Gemilang Bintang Kenyalang (PGBK) that carries the title “Datuk”.

Meanwhile 13 persons will be awarded Darjah Jasa Bakti Sarawak (DJBS) that carries the title “Datu” are Sarawak Bomba director Khirudin Drahman, Kameri Affandi, Edwin Abit, Rashidah Bolhassan, Sherrina Hussaini, Indit Bangai, Jack Aman Luat, Abdullah Julaihi, Lau Hieng Ung, Assoc Prof Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel, Dr Azhar Ahmad, Muhammad Yakup and Hashim Bojet.

Tun Taib will also be presenting Johan Bintang Sarawak (JBS), Johan Bintang Kenyalang (JBK), Johan Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (JPC), Pingat Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (Emas) (PPC), Pegawai Bintang Sarawak (PBS), Pegawai Bintang Kenyalang (PBK), Pingat Perkhidmatan Bakti (PPB), Ahli Bintang Sarawak (ABS), Ahli Bintang Kenyalang (ABK), Pingat Perkhidmatan Terpuji (Gangsa) (PPT) and Bentara Bintang Sarawak (BBS).

The investiture will take place at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) complex. ― Borneo Post