Pahang govt denies appointing company to conduct state’s ‘Land Whitening’ programme

KUANTAN, Oct 9 ― The Pahang government today has refuted a claim that it has appointed a company, said to be chaired by a royalty, to carry out the state’s “Land Whitening” programme (taking enforcement action on illegally occupied land).

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the state government had not received any application from the said company or having discussed with any of the company representative regarding the matter, instead only found out about the existence of the company through the social media.

“We have never discussed the appointment of the company in the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting, which is where all matters pertaining to the ‘land whitening’ is discussed and decided. It is not a decision by an individual,”he told reporters here today.

Wan Rosdy said any report on illegal occupation of land would be thoroughly investigated by the relevant agencies before enforcement action could be approved so that it did not involve land that had been issued titles.

He said this in response to a claim, which went viral since yesterday, on a company being awarded by the Pahang government to carry out the programme and to act as the intermediary between the state government and the settlers concerned.

The company, which is said to be based in Kuantan, is also alleged to have sent a letter to the land office in Pahang stating its intention to work with the state government on the programme.

Wan Rosdy said he would refer the matter to the State Legal Adviser Saiful Edris Zainuddin for further action. ― Bernama