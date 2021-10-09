Less than 1pc of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak involve lung infection

File photot of a man undergoing a swab test during a Covid-19 screening exercise at the Datuk Dr Wan Junaidi multipurpose hall in Tabuan Lot, Kuching May 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Oct 9 — Only 0.89 per cent or 10 of the 1,126 Covid-19 positive cases in Sarawak today involve lung infection which require oxygen support and use of ventilators.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement said the other 99.11 per cent or 1,116 cases had mild or no symptoms.

“The additional positive cases today have brought the cumulative number to 223,507 in Sarawak.

“Among the areas recording a high number of cases are Kuching with 315, followed by Miri (195), Sibu (117) and Bintulu (56),” it said.

Apart from that, 14 deaths from Covid-19 were recorded in Sarawak from September 30 to October 8 while there are currently 77 active clusters in the state. — Bernama