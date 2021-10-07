Sarawak Maritime says search radius expanded for five missing anglers

Villagers prepare to take part in the search and rescue operation for the missing anglers at the Telaga Air jetty in Sarawak, October 7, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Oct 7 — The search and rescue (SAR) operations for five anglers who reportedly did not return after heading to waters off Karang Berumput and Tukun Bass from Santubong since October 1 has been extended to 526.74 square nautical miles.

Sarawak Maritime Director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus said the operation which entered its fifth day was concentrated around the waters of Tanjung Datu, 15 nautical miles from the coast and beyond.

“As of 10.30am today, the SAR team has not found any new signs of the missing anglers, except for the discovery of an orange buoy found on the first day of the SAR on October 3,” he said in a press conference here today.

The five missing victims are Khamizan Saidi, 40; Ng Ching Hui, 36; Christopher Teo, 32; Yap Tze Kang, 41; and Leo Dy Lee Jiann Tarn, 35.

Meanwhile, Zin Azman advised the maritime community to cancel plans to go out to the sea for now if the weather is not good.

“The situation at sea at the moment is not good, especially with the onset of the North-east Monsoon from this month until March next year,” he said. — Bernama