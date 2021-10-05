Sandakan intensifies Covid-19 mobile vaccination

Sandakan District Health Officer, Dr Johari Awang Besar said five health teams from Kota Kinabalu were expected to arrive here tomorrow to assist in detecting cases and vaccinating the residents against the viral infection from house to house. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SANDAKAN, Oct 5 — The Sandakan Health Office (PKKS) will be assisted by the Sabah State Health Department (JKNS) in Kota Kinabalu in intensifying the Covid-19 mobile vaccination process in the district.

Sandakan District Health Officer, Dr Johari Awang Besar said five health teams from Kota Kinabalu were expected to arrive here tomorrow to assist in detecting cases and vaccinating the residents against the viral infection from house to house.

“Since our vaccination level (in Sandakan) is still low, PKKS in collaborating with JKNS.

“Our target is based on priority, namely, areas with a high number of cases, with a record of having many brought-in-dead (BID) cases, and a high population density with mostly non-Malaysians, especially illegals, who are afraid to go to the vaccination centres (PPV),” he said when met by reporters, here, today.

Dr Johari said the additional five teams from Sabah JKNS would bring the number of mobile vaccination teams in Sandakan district to 15.

He said 10 PKKS teams started with the mobile vaccination yesterday and this would go on for a month.

“We will consider extending the period if there is a need for it because to knock on the doors of every house in over 600 localities, villages and housing estates is rather difficult,” he added.

Dr Johari said Sandakan had recorded 51.33 per cent of its residents having been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

He also expressed appreciation for the agencies involved, especially the police and Civil Defence Force in ensuring the safety of the mobile vaccination teams.

Sandakan has 363,100 adult residents and about 55,000 adolescents eligible to receive the vaccine. — Bernama