NSC: Ladang Bera Selatan, Pahang to be placed under EMCO from Oct 6-19

National Security Council director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the decision was taken after reviewing the Ministry of Health’s risk evaluation and the Covid-19 infection trend at the affected locations. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced in Ladang Bera Selatan 5 and 7, Bera, Pahang from tomorrow until October 19.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the decision was taken after reviewing the Ministry of Health’s risk evaluation and the Covid-19 infection trend at the affected locations.

“The standard operating procedure (SOP) is the same as that announced for all EMCO previously,” he said in a statement via Facebook today.

He added that the EMCO in Perumahan Ladang Felda Umas 6, Kalabakan, Sabah and Kampung Baru Cenderawasih, Pekan, Pahang would end tomorrow as scheduled. — Bernama