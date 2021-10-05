It’s about time govt makes comprehensive reform to health service system, says senator

Senator Wan Martina Wan Yusoff said the government also needed to build a referral hospital or facility that would specifically cater to infectious diseases. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — It is about time that the government make a comprehensive reform on the country’s health service system involving issues related to facilities, contract doctors, specialist training opportunities and the imbalance of the doctor to population ratio in urban and rural areas, said Senator Wan Martina Wan Yusoff.

She said the government also needed to build a referral hospital or facility that would specifically cater to infectious diseases.

“It is important for the government to be prepared to face any challenges (health crisis) through strategic planning and by outlining risk management plans.

“The government should also pay attention to specialist treatment cases that must be outsourced to private hospitals, elective surgeries, follow-up treatment for patients with chronic diseases which may result in complications if delayed,” she said when debating the motion of thanks for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal address at the Dewan Negara sitting today.

Wan Martina said the country’s health expenditure which stood at around 4.4 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was still lower than the seven per cent recommended by the World Health Organisation.

Also raising the same issue at the debate session was Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew who voiced his concern over the current situation at the Sibu Hospital, the main referral hospital for the central zone of Sarawak, that has been stretched to the limit during the ongoing pandemic.

“There are not enough beds for Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients some patients have to wait for hours to get a bed, the temporary ward that is being set up only has 28 beds in the intensive care unit and more worryingly we are experiencing a shortage of doctors, nurses and medical staff.

“It is hoped that the Ministry of Health (MOH) will provide more allocation under the 12th Malaysia Plan to upgrade the Sibu Hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senator Nuing Jeluing urged the MOH to look into the need to build three more hospitals in Sarawak, namely in Sibu, Miri and Kuching.

“I would also like to suggest the Tudan Polyclinic in Miri be upgraded as a satellite hospital,” he added. — Bernama