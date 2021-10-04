Melaka assemblymen stripped of Umno membership automatically after withdrawing support for CM

Melaka Umno chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh (front right) speaks during a press conference in Melaka October 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Sungai Udang state assemblyman Datuk Seri Idris Haron and Pantai Kundur assemblyman Datuk Nor Azman Hassan have been stripped of their Umno membership following a declaration they made in public to topple the existing Melaka state government.

Melaka Umno chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said this was done automatically the moment both assemblymen issued a public statement of their intention to withdraw support for the present state government led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

“What was stated in the press conference together with parties which did not form the government and in toppling the current administration, then automatically they lose their rights as Umno members,” he was quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia in a press conference.

Earlier today, Idris held a press conference together with Nor Azman, Telok Mas assemblyman Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad and Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee in announcing they were withdrawing support for Sulaiman.

Idris, who was the chief minister from 2013 to 2018, had said he was ready if Umno wants to take action against his decision.

Melaka has 28 state constituencies and Perikatan Nasional currently has the support of 17 lawmakers before the withdrawal of the four assemblymen.

Idris, Norhizam and Noor Effandi were appointed as state executive councillors after the Melaka government changed hands after several state assemblymen, including Norhizam, jumped ship following Pakatan Harapan’s collapse in March last year.

Following the withdrawal of support by the four assemblymen, Melaka Pakatan Harapan (PH) has called for a meeting with state governor Tun Mohd Ali Rustam to discuss the future of the state.