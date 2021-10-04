Khairy: Those who can’t get Covid-19 jab due to health reasons can apply for special cert

Khairy said those who can’t get vaccinated due to medical reasons can apply for a certificate of exemption via MySejahtera. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Individuals who cannot get vaccinated against Covid-19 due to medical reasons can apply for a Special Digital Certificate on MySejahtera, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said this group will need to get confirmation of their medical condition from an approved medical professional and then apply for the certificate through MySejahtera at the nearest district health office.

“For those who can’t get vaccinated due to medical reasons, they can apply for a certificate of exemption on MySejahtera and head to the nearest health office for confirmation.

“Those who can evaluate you are private hospital personnel, medical professionals who treat you in the absence of a doctor at government hospitals or family doctors at government clinics.

“If these individuals meet these criteria, their application for this digital certificate will be approved within the week,” he said in Parliament today.

Khairy was responding to a question from Kota Belud MP Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis, who wanted to know how those who can’t be vaccinated can move around now as restrictions are being eased due to the increase in vaccination rates.

She also asked how the government is tackling the issue of anti-vaxxers and vaccine-hesitant individuals, to which Khairy said the numbers are small but several contingencies such as privileges for those who have been fully vaccinated may drive them to take the vaccine eventually.

“According to the department of statistics, 94.3 per cent of adults have received one dose while 87.6 per cent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated. So as you can see the numbers are small.

“However, to increase the vaccination rate, we have some contingencies in place in certain sectors like making it mandatory for all government employees to be vaccinated while the private sector hopefully will follow suit.

“For those who are still adamant on not getting vaccinated, we have already announced some freedom for the fully vaccinated. With this approach, I hope those who still do not want to get vaccinated will step up and get some detailed information.”

Khairy said the Health Ministry will upload more information pertaining to the safety of the vaccines available here.

In addition, Khairy said those who have no Malaysian citizenship or documentation but are residing in Malaysia can walk in to any vaccination centre and get vaccinated.

He said the government's policy is not to deny anyone the right to get vaccinated regardless of whether they have documentation or not.

“At the moment their immigration status is not important, we want to get everyone vaccinated. I also want to add that if the person has no digital way of proving their vaccination status can bring along the vaccination card.

“If this card is lost go to the nearest health office and inform them of this and we will give you a new card,” he added.