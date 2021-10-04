Creative industry contributed RM29.4b to GDP in 2019, says deputy minister

Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said agencies such as Finas, MyCreative Ventures and the Cultural Economic Development Agency (Cendana) were actively implementing various programmes in the form of financing facilities, capacity building, access and promotions. ― Picture by Hari Anggara ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The creative industry contributed 1.9 per cent or RM29.4 billion to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2019 according to a report by the Department of Statistics Malaysia, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) through its agencies was actively implementing various programmes to increase the contribution of the creative industry to GDP.

He said agencies such as the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas), MyCreative Ventures and the Cultural Economic Development Agency (Cendana) were actively implementing various programmes in the form of financing facilities, capacity building, access and promotions.

“For the film category, Finas provides various programmes through the Digital Content Fund (DKD) such as the Creative Industry Micro Financing for Creative Entrepreneur, Borneo Pitch, Creative Industry Economic Immediate Action Plan (Pelaksana) and others to help production companies produce creative content including dramas, films, documentaries, short stories and so on.

“Finas also provides a Screening Incentive Package under the Compulsory Screening Scheme which serves to stimulate the growth of the distribution and exhibition sector through encouragement for local films via the scheme,” he said during the question-and-answer session.

Zahidi was replying to a question from Senator Rita Sarimah Patrick Insol who wanted to know about the total contribution of the creative industry to the national economy in the past three years and the government’s plan to increase the contribution of the industry to GDP.

Apart from that, he said MyCreative Ventures and Cendana through programmes such as Creative Industry Business Revival Loan, Craft Industry Choice Programme, Visual Arts Showcase Funding Programme, Independent Music Funding Programme and others also strengthened the economy of performing arts, visual arts and crafts.

He said KKMM was very committed and active towards developing the creative industry post-Covid-19 pandemic by planning new measures and strategies in line with the new normal approach and compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) in force through the Malaysian Creative Industry Stimulus Package (Prisma) and the National People’s Wellbeing and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih).

“In this regard, as a first step, the ministry is identifying sectors that are actively growing and able to be new growth drivers in contributing towards the goal of the country achieving high-income economy, namely in areas such as filmmaking, digital creative content like animation, digital games and others,” he said. — Bernama