Umno’s Zahid Hamidi celebrates ‘homecoming’ members, hints at more defections from Bersatu

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court September 21, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has hinted at more defections from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) into Umno, following the latest exodus from the latter’s Putrajaya branch.

Ahmad Zahid, through a posting on Facebook, said Umno welcomed its “homecoming” members, and how their applications to rejoin Umno would be considered with an open mind and conscience.

“Umno welcomes the rightful return of those who finally realised Umno is a party that is honest, transparent and impartial in its struggle for religion, race and the country.

“It is understood more Bersatu leaders are raring for the opportunity to return to Umno,” he said.

Yesterday, former Bersatu Putrajaya chief Datuk Seri Erwan Mohd Tahir, along with 120 division members, rejoined Umno after submitting their applications to the local Umno division chief, Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor.

Erwan asserted that it was the “right time” to return to Umno as the party had managed to put an end to the political polemics compounding the Covid-19 situation, and how Umno is the only party that could uphold the rights of the Malays and the royal institution.

Ahmad Zahid in his post yesterday claimed those looking to rejoin Umno include top leaders and grassroots, while extending the invitation to return to all its former members.

He noted how all of them would be welcomed back as the party looks to mobilise their machinery in preparation for the 15th General Election (GE15)

Ahmad Zahid also gushed on the party’s rekindled relationship with Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, a Supreme Council member who was expelled in February last year, but recently reinstated as a member.

“As long as their return to Umno was done with a clear and sincere conscience while having the spirit and passion for the noble struggles of Umno,” Ahmad Zahid wrote on Lokman’s return.

Additionally, he distanced the return of its former members similar to those who party hop, saying these are clear acts of duping the electorate.

“By the grace of Allah, God willing Umno will rise and shine in GE15,” he added.