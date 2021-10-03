Kota Darul Naim centre to coordinate all flood information in Kelantan, says state police chief

KOTA BARU, Oct 3 — The Kelantan Disaster Management Committee meeting today has agreed to set up a coordination centre in Kota Darul Naim here to manage all information related to flood which is expected to hit the state soon.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat who chaired the meeting said the decision was made to facilitate coordination during the monsoon season.

He said through the centre, all information and data could be coordinated at once.

“All the agencies present at today’s meeting also confirmed that they are ready to face the monsoon season.

“At the initial stage, we have already assembled 3,500 officers and personnel from various agencies to manage the situation,” he told reporters after the meeting at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters here.

Also in attendance were Kelantan deputy police chief Datuk Muhammad Zaki Harun and state Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin.

Elaborating, Shafien said that since Kelantan was still in the Covid-19 pandemic stage, the state would have to deal with a ‘disaster within a disaster’ should it be hit by floods and, as such, all preparations need to be done very carefully.

“Insya-Allah, we are in the training stage and it is crucial especially for officers and members who are new to Kelantan.

“There are officers and personnel who have not gone through this situation so this is an exposure for them,” he said. — Bernama